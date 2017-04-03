European Council President Tusk to Meet with Macedonian President Ivanov on Monday

European Council President Donald Tusk will arrive to Macedonia on Monday for a meeting with President Gjorge Ivanov, according to BNR.

The main goal of the meeting is to discuss the latest developments with regard to the migrant crisis. Macedonia emerged as a key Balkan route state after it closed its border with Greece in early 2016, effectively closing the Balkan route.

President Ivanov’s office informed that during the meeting Ivanov and President Tusk will also discuss regional issues, the political situation in Macedonia and the European perspective of the Balkans.