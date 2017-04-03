Explosion Caused an Incident at Shipyard in Varna

Bulgaria: Explosion Caused an Incident at Shipyard in Varna EPA/BGNES

An explosion occurred at the board of a ship which arrived yesterday, April 4, at the shipyard in Varna, the press centre of Varna Municipality announced.

Mayor of Varna Municipality Ivan Portnih held talks with regional governor Todor Yotov and the Director of Regional Directorate Fire Safety and Population Protection (RDFSPP) Commissioner Tihomir Totev.

Investigation is underway on the case. It was established that there was an explosion on the board of the ship, and that there was nobody injured. Teams of RDFSPP are working on site. The incident was reported at about 11:00 Bulgarian time today, April 3.

