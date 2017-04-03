Explosion Caused an Incident at Shipyard in Varna
An explosion occurred at the board of a ship which arrived yesterday, April 4, at the shipyard in Varna, the press centre of Varna Municipality announced.
Mayor of Varna Municipality Ivan Portnih held talks with regional governor Todor Yotov and the Director of Regional Directorate Fire Safety and Population Protection (RDFSPP) Commissioner Tihomir Totev.
Investigation is underway on the case. It was established that there was an explosion on the board of the ship, and that there was nobody injured. Teams of RDFSPP are working on site. The incident was reported at about 11:00 Bulgarian time today, April 3.
- » Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today
- » 138 Years since Sofia was Declared Bulgarian Capital
- » Movie About Julia Krusteva Will be Presented During the Festival 'Master of Art'
- » Widespread Illegal Fishing Inspections Across the Country
- » Antique Artifacts and their Stories on Sozopol’s Past
- » Bulgarian Painter Iskren Iliev with Solo Exhibition 'Dust and Dreams'