Eurostat: Euro Zone Unemployment Falls to More Than 7-Year Low
The euro zone jobless rate in February fell to its lowest level since May 2009 as a resurgent hiring spree took hold despite uncertainly over Brexit, EU data showed on Monday, AFP reports.
That’s down from 9.6% in January and from 10.3% from February, 2016.
The youth unemployment rate for the currency bloc also retreated, but from very high levels, to 17.3%.
It stands at some 45.2% in Greece, 41.5% and 35.2% in Italy, but is just 6.6% in Germany.
The Eurostat statistics agency said the jobless rate in the 19-nation euro zone fell to 9.5 percent, with sustained drops in Spain and Portugal also a factor.
