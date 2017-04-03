Eurostat: Euro Zone Unemployment Falls to More Than 7-Year Low

The euro zone jobless rate in February fell to its lowest level since May 2009 as a resurgent hiring spree took hold despite uncertainly over Brexit, EU data showed on Monday, AFP reports.

That’s down from 9.6% in January and from 10.3% from February, 2016.

The youth unemployment rate for the currency bloc also retreated, but from very high levels, to 17.3%.

It stands at some 45.2% in Greece, 41.5% and 35.2% in Italy, but is just 6.6% in Germany.

The Eurostat statistics agency said the jobless rate in the 19-nation euro zone fell to 9.5 percent, with sustained drops in Spain and Portugal also a factor.

