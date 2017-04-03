Prosecutor’s Office Brings Charges Against Health Minister
The specialized Anti-corruption department at the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against Minister of Health Ilko Semerdzhiev over having threatened to dismiss a director of the executive agency at the Ministry of Health unless he appoints as his deputy a person named by the minister, announced BNR.
The man who came under threat has said that the person named by Semerdjiev is an owner of companies with business in the area of healthcare which implies conflict of interest, the Prosecutor’s Office release reads.
After the charges were pressed, the caretaker minister has been put on a common bail.
