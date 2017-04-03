Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today

Bulgaria to Test Warning Siren Systems Today

The civil defense sirens of Bulgaria are to be tested in 11 Bulgarian cities on Monday.

At 13:00 local time, an alert message will sound all across the towns and cities of Burgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, and Sofia.

Every year the test also comprises the 30-km zone around the Kozloduy Nuclear Plant.

The test is carried out according the Order for Early Warnings and Announcement of Disasters. The goal is to make a check of the technical state of the sirens and for the citizens to be aware and able to recognize their sound.

The sirens will be accompanied by information in Bulgarian. There will be also a signal marking the end of the emergency alert.

