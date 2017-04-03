Trade Unions Demand Fast Formation of New Government

April 3, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Trade Unions Demand Fast Formation of New Government photo: CITUB website

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has issued a declaration demanding fast formation of a stable government with a view to implementation of reforms in the judicial system, healthcare and other sectors vital for the development of the country, announced from BNR.

The declaration reads that Bulgaria’s top priority is its presidency of the European Union at the beginning of 2018.

CITUB also insists on restoring the role and importance of social dialogue and urges the political class to discuss all strategic steps in economy and the social sphere within the National Tripartite Cooperation Council.

Tags: CITUB, KNSB, KNSB, Confederation of Independent Trade Unions, government
