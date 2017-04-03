138 Years since Sofia was Declared Bulgarian Capital

Society » CULTURE | April 3, 2017, Monday // 10:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 138 Years since Sofia was Declared Bulgarian Capital photo: EuropeCharm

With a series of evets the City of Sofia marks today 138 years since it was declared capital of Bulgaria.

On 3 April in 1879 (22 March according to the Julian calendar) the Constituent Assembly in Veliko Tarnovo elected the city of Sofia capital of the Principality of Bulgaria. In figures from 1878 the city had 11,694 residents, 2 schools, 7 churches, 10 inns, 3306 houses, and today it is the country’s largest city and the 15th largest in the European Union with a population of 1,307,376.

One-sixth of Bulgaria’s industrial production is concentrated in present-day Sofia. The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, many universities, theaters, movie theaters, museums and archeological monuments from Roman times are located in the capital city.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, capital, europe
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria