Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov getting closer to ATP top ten EPA/BGNES

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has climbed to 12th position in the world rankings after the end of the Miami Masters. Dimitrov progresses one place in the ATP rankings with a total of 2880 points, BNR said.

 Andy Murray (Britain) remains at the top with 11960 points, followed by Novak Djokovic (Serbia) with 7915 points and Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) with 5785 points.

