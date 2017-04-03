Thousands are Protesting the Removal of CEU

Amid a government crackdown on NGOs that are co-financed by billionaire George Soros, thousands have protested against a restrictive draft bill. The legislation could drive a university backed by Soros out of Hungary, according to DW.



Some 10,000 people marched in Hungary's capital on Sunday in support of the Central European University (CEU), founded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros in 1991.



The US-registered institute claims that it is being directly targeted by draft legislation submitted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government last week. The draft bill would see universities from non-European Union countries banned from awarding Hungarian diplomas without an agreement between national governments.



Institutions such as the CEU would also be required to have operations in their home country.



Ranked among the top 50 universities in the world for political science and international studies, the university currently enrolls more than 1,400 students from 108 countries.