Thousands are Protesting the Removal of CEU

World » EU | April 3, 2017, Monday // 09:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Thousands are Protesting the Removal of CEU EPA/BGNES

Amid a government crackdown on NGOs that are co-financed by billionaire George Soros, thousands have protested against a restrictive draft bill. The legislation could drive a university backed by Soros out of Hungary, according to DW.

Some 10,000 people marched in Hungary's capital on Sunday in support of the Central European University (CEU), founded by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros in 1991.

The US-registered institute claims that it is being directly targeted by draft legislation submitted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government last week. The draft bill would see universities from non-European Union countries banned from awarding Hungarian diplomas without an agreement between national governments.

Institutions such as the CEU would also be required to have operations in their home country.

Ranked among the top 50 universities in the world for political science and international studies, the university currently enrolls more than 1,400 students from 108 countries.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Central European University, CEU, Viktor Orban, George Soros
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria