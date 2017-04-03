Serbia Elects Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as President

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic is projected to have won a clear victory in the country's presidential election. With most votes counted in Sunday's poll, he appears to have won about 55%, the threshold to avoid a run-off.



His closest challenger, Sasa Jankovic, has 15%, while satirical candidate Ljubisa Preletacevic is third with 9%.



Mr Vucic is pro-EU, but is accused by his rivals of using the election to tighten his grip on power.



Mr Vucic said the people had voted for his policy of joining the EU without turning away from traditional allies Russia and China.

"This shows in what direction Serbia wants to go. It has been important for this victory to be as clear as a tear drop to not allow anyone to make a random interpretation of the difference that has been made."

He became prime minister after his pro-EU nationalist Progressive Party won a landslide victory in early parliamentary elections in 2014.