Agrarian Union Rejects Leadership's Attempt to Resign

Bulgarian Agrarian National Union (BANU) Chairman and former defence minister Nikolay Nenchev and the entire party leadership tendered their resignations on Sunday but the BANU Governing Council turned them down, BNR said.



The party adopted a declaration calling on the democratic community to unite and slamming what they see as a "retaliatory policy" of the caretaker government.



The BANU, which was a partner in the right-wing Reformist Bloc, repeatedly called for right-wing unity ahead of the March 26 general elections. But the rightists remained badly fragmented and none of their three major formations - the Reformist Bloc, Yes Bulgaria, and New Republic - cleared the 4% barrier for entry to the legislature.



In Sunday's declaration, the party said: "Over 300,000 democratically minded Bulgarian citizens will not be represented in the 44th National Assembly, but we will work with our partners to make their voice heard."