Bulgaria: Food Prices Decrease Over Past Week EPA/BGNES

In the week until March 31, the food wholesale market index fell by 0.82% to 1.458%, the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets reported, according to BNR.

Over the week in review, the average wholesale price of imported greenhouse-grown tomatoes increased by 3.3%  to BGN 1.90 per kilogramme. Bulgarian greenhouse - grown tomatoes were traded at BGN 2.54 for kilogram. The price of imported greenhouse-grown cucumbers rose by 9.8% to BGN 2.12 for kilogram, while that of Bulgarian greenhouse-grown cucumbers fell by 11.6% to BGN 2.43 for kilogram.

Potatoes rose by 2.7%. 

 Carrots were selling at BGN 1.05 for kilogram. 

Lettuce went down by 4.2% to BGN 0.68 for piece.

The average wholesale price of white brined cheese from cow's milk decreased by BGN 0.08 for kilogram  to BGN 5.56.

Sunflower oil was selling at BGN 2.07 for litre.. 

Dry common beans were selling at BGN 3.37 for kilogram. 

Eggs were traded at BGN 0.19 for piece. 

