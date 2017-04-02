CEC Announces 12 More Persons Elected to National Assembly

The Central Election Commission has announced the names of 12 more persons who are becoming members of the 44th National Assembly after the snap elections on March 26. The announcement came after 12 members elected in two constituencies each finally chose the constituency they want to represent, according to BNR.



A tentative list of the members of the new National Assembly was published on Friday, but it did not reflect the choice of the members elected in two constituencies each. The final list of 240 MPs was unveiled on Sunday.



Boyko Borissov, the former prime minister who heads the election-winning GERB party, was among those who could choose between two constituencies. He chose Plovdiv and thus determined that Snezhana Doukova will enter Parliament too.



In Sofia, former energy minister Temenouzhka Petkova vacated a slot for former interior minister Roumyana Buchvarova. Ex-National Assembly Chairperson Tsetska Tsacheva has been left out of the new legislature.



Controversial businessman and politician Delyan Peevski will serve another term as an MP.



President Rumen Radev is now expected to schedule the first sitting of the 44th National Assembly