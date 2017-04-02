Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates Boyko Borissov on Election Victory

In a telephone conversation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Bulgaria's GERB leader Boyko Borisov for the party's victory in the recent early parliamentary elections, GERB reported on Sunday.



Netanyahu expressed hope that Borisov will form an efficient government as soon as possible to ensure stability in Bulgaria. He is confident that, in GERB and Borisov, the Bulgarian citizens have elected the best governance team.



The two discussed the traditionally good relations between Bulgaria and Israel. They were adamant that the friendship and the partnership between their countries will live on.



Netanyahu asked Borisov to choose Israel for his first working visit abroad as prime minister.