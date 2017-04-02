Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates Boyko Borissov on Election Victory

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 2, 2017, Sunday // 19:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Israeli Prime Minister Congratulates Boyko Borissov on Election Victory EPA/BGNES

In a telephone conversation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Bulgaria's GERB leader Boyko Borisov for the party's victory in the recent early parliamentary elections, GERB reported on Sunday.

Netanyahu expressed hope that Borisov will form an efficient government as soon as possible to ensure stability in Bulgaria. He is confident that, in GERB and Borisov, the Bulgarian citizens have elected the best governance team.

The two discussed the traditionally good relations between Bulgaria and Israel. They were adamant that the friendship and the partnership between their countries will live on.

Netanyahu asked Borisov to choose Israel for his first working visit abroad as prime minister.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, elections, Israel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria