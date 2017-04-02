Gazprom: The Export to Serbia Grew by 37.6%, to Bulgaria - by 19.4%

Russia’s gas monopoly, Gazprom, in March increased supplies to countries, which may be clients of the Turkish Stream projects, Russian TASS agency reports.



The company reported its export to Turkey only increased by 51% year-on-year.



During March, the supplies to foreign clients grew by 3.3% (496bcm) year-on-year.



"We can see good dynamics in demand from the countries, which would be able to receive gas from Russia along the Turkish Stream pipeline," the company said. "The export to Serbia grew by 37.6%, to Bulgaria - by 19.4%."