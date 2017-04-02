Gazprom: The Export to Serbia Grew by 37.6%, to Bulgaria - by 19.4%
EPA/BGNES
Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Russia’s gas monopoly, Gazprom, in March increased supplies to countries, which may be clients of the Turkish Stream projects, Russian TASS agency reports.
Russia’s gas monopoly, Gazprom, in March increased supplies to countries, which may be clients of the Turkish Stream projects, Russian TASS agency reports.
The company reported its export to Turkey only increased by 51% year-on-year.
During March, the supplies to foreign clients grew by 3.3% (496bcm) year-on-year.
"We can see good dynamics in demand from the countries, which would be able to receive gas from Russia along the Turkish Stream pipeline," the company said. "The export to Serbia grew by 37.6%, to Bulgaria - by 19.4%."
- » Price of Natural Gas up by Almost 30% as of Today
- » Antitrust Watchdog Detects Conscious Parallelism Rather than Cartel in Fuel Market
- » NSI: Production of Fuels, Natural Gas, and Electricity Decreases in January 2017
- » Industry in Bulgaria Has One of the Highest Profit Rates in Europe
- » Airbus to Open Parts Plant in Bulgaria's Plovdiv
- » Bulgaria's Passenger Car Sales Down in November
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)