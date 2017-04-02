Disputes Over Vote of Bulgarian Emigrants to Turkey Continue

Disputes about the vote of Bulgarian emigrants to Turkey continue, BNR announced.



The DOST union that broke away from DPS and failed to enter parliament, said it would sue Bulgaria at the European Court of Human Rights because of blockades of border crossings with Turkey, organized by nationalist formations, which prevented thousands of Bulgarian emigrants to the neighboring country from exercising their right to vote in Bulgaria.



The government confirms there were protests at the border but not an actual blockade.



Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov also voiced his support for the requirement that voters should fill voting declarations themselves and that every voter should know the official language in Bulgaria.



DOST leader Lutfi Mestan said that the CEC had committed a crime by introducing a requirement for literacy and accused Prime Minister of obscurantism.



At the request of the Protest Network Union prosecutors began a preliminary check of three candidates for MPs because of protests at the border before the elections.



There were also conflicting reports that hundreds of emigrants were deluded that their trip to Bulgaria for the elections would be free