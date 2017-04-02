Bulgarian Science Will Benefit From Strategy for Scientific Research

This is a document that Bulgarian science needs in order to develop, Bulgarian Minister of Education and Science prof. Nikolai Denkov told the BNR, commenting on the Strategy for scientific Research 2030.

The version that has already been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Education is mature enough to attract public attention and become a subject of discussion of scientists, politicians and the European Commission, the Minister added.
