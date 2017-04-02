Movie About Julia Krusteva Will be Presented During the Festival 'Master of Art'

A film about the great French thinker, coming from Bulgaria, Julia Krusteva will be presented during the Festival Master of Art for documentaries on April 20 in Sofia.



The year is 1966 and Bulgaria is still behind the Iron Curtain. The young and smart student Julia Krusteva went to Paris on a scholarship from the French government. There she fеll among the French elite where she met the leader of the movement Tel Quel - Philippe Sollers. They instantly fell in love.



During this period, France meets her ideas influenced by the Russian structuralists and formalists with open arms. There she began working with Klod Levi Strauss, Lucien Goldman, Zhak Derida, Rolan Bart and Zhak Lakan.



Directors are Iskra Angelova and Milena Getova. The movie Who's Afraid of Julia Krusteva will show fragments from the life of the famous writer, philosopher, semiotician, psychoanalyst and feminist.



The premiere will be in Cinema "Lumiere", on April, 20, at 18.00h.