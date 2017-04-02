Voting for Serbia's Presidential Elections Begins

The election day in Serbia launched today. At 7.00 a.m local time across the country were opened 8523 polling stations, which will continue to work until 20.00 p.m. The final results of the elections, according to the country's constitution, must be published within four days after the vote.



Conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic is runaway favorite to win Sunday's Serbian presidential elections despite opposition warnings about the extent of his domination over the Balkan country, balanced between the West and Russia, reported Reuters.



Most polls see Vucic, 47, winning in the first round with more than 50 percent of the vote, trailed in the low teens by a former rights advocate and a white-suited student whose satirical portrayal of a sleazy political fraudster has struck a chord with some disillusioned voters.



The role of president is largely ceremonial, but Vucic is expected to retain real power through his control of Serbia's ruling Progressive Party.



As such, the election is unlikely to alter the country's delicate balancing act between the European Union, which Vucic wants Serbia to join, and Russia, with which Serbs share their Orthodox Christian faith and Slavic heritage.