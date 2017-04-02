A 5 km Queue of Trucks Has Formed at the Exit of “Kapitan Andreevo” Border Checkpoint
EPA/BGNES
The traffic at the Bulgarian-Turkish border is intense. A 5 km queue of trucks has formed at the exit of “Kapitan Andreevo” border checkpoint, reported Traffic Police.
At “Lesovo” checkpoint there is a 1 km queue, at the exit from Bulgaria as well.
At all the border checkpoints with Serbia, The Republic of Macedonia, Greece and Romania the traffic is regular.
