UK Police arrest 12 at London Protest, Block Clashes

Business | April 1, 2017, Saturday // 19:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: UK Police arrest 12 at London Protest, Block Clashes photo: EPA/BGNES

British police have arrested 12 people and are taking steps to prevent clashes between far-right groups and anti-fascist demonstrators in London, FOX News reported.

London's Metropolitan Police imposed conditions on the march and rally Saturday by Britain First and the English Defence League, which is described as a march against terrorism.

It's taking place near a counter-demonstration from the Unite Against Fascism group.

London police moved in to contain trouble when former ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson arrived.

Crowds must obey conditions, including following a particular route. Protesters gathered at Trafalgar Square and spilled on to nearby road.

The protests come just 10 days after attacker Khalid Masood launched an 82-second rampage near Parliament that left four people dead, mowing down three pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbing a police officer in a Parliament courtyard.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: London, UK, protest
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria