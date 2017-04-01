BNB: Lending To Households Up in February
EPA/BGNES
Unlike households, lending to businesses, other financial institutions and the state is down in February.
Lending to households has increased in February, the Bulgarian National Bank has announced. Loans are up by BGN 47M compared to the same month of last year, according to BNR.
Nonetheless, data concerning households indicate a long-awaited revival of crediting which is paramount to banks
