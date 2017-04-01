BNB: Lending To Households Up in February

Business » FINANCE | April 1, 2017, Saturday // 17:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: BNB: Lending To Households Up in February EPA/BGNES

Lending to households has increased in February, the Bulgarian National Bank has announced. Loans are up by BGN 47M compared to the same month of last year, according to BNR.

Unlike households, lending to businesses, other financial institutions and the state is down in February.

Nonetheless, data concerning households indicate a long-awaited revival of crediting which is paramount to banks

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian National Bank, household, loans
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria