Widespread Illegal Fishing Inspections Across the Country

Bulgaria: Widespread Illegal Fishing Inspections Across the Country EPA/BGNES

The Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture has launched widespread inspections for illegal fishing, the Ministry of Agriculture has announced.

More than 2,300 illegal fishing nets have been confiscated. Inspections were conducted in marketplaces nationwide.

