Finance Ministry Says Budget Surplus Will Exceed BGN 1B at End of March
EPA/BGNES
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The budget surplus will, once again, exceed BGN 1B (approximately EUR 500M) at the end of March, the Ministry of Finance forecasts.
At the end of February it stood at a little over BGN 800M. Revenues from taxes have increased compared to last year, as has expenditure, but the latter is due most of all to higher payments for health and social insurance as a result of the increase in pensions in July 2016 and of the minimum wage in January.
- » ECB Unveils New €50 Banknote
- » Energy Ministry Reports Increase in Concession Revenue Collection
- » EU Blocks LSE, Deutsche Boerse Merger
- » Bulgarian Political Parties To File Financial Reports By March 31
- » Bulgaria's Gross Foreign Debt Decrease by EUR 200 M at Beginning of 2017
- » Europe's Largest Banks Declare 26% of Profits in Tax Havens
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)