Finance Ministry Says Budget Surplus Will Exceed BGN 1B at End of March

The budget surplus will, once again, exceed BGN 1B (approximately EUR 500M) at the end of March, the Ministry of Finance forecasts.

At the end of February it stood at a little over BGN 800M. Revenues from taxes have increased compared to last year, as has expenditure, but the latter is due most of all to higher payments for health and social insurance as a result of the increase in pensions in July 2016 and of the minimum wage in January.