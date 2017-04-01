Price of Natural Gas up by Almost 30% as of Today
EPA/BGNES
Over the next three months one thousand cubic meters of gas will cost BGN 363, exclusive of VAT, excise duty and transmission fees.
Because of the price hike, during the week central heating and hot water prices are expected to go up by 18 to 37% for the different district heating companies. The price of electricity is going up by 1%.
Again as of today, the price of drinking water in Sofia is going up by 18% and one cubic meter of water now costs BGN 2.16, VAT inclusive.
