A 1.5 km Queue of Trucks has Formed at the Exit of “Kapitan Andreevo” Border Checkpoint
EPA/BGNES
A 1.5 km queue of trucks has formed at the exit of “Kapitan Andreevo” border checkpoint, reported Traffic Police.
The traffic at the Bulgarian-Turkish border is intense.
At all the border checkpoints with Serbia, The Republic of Macedonia, Greece and Romania the traffic is regular.
