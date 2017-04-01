A 1.5 km Queue of Trucks has Formed at the Exit of “Kapitan Andreevo” Border Checkpoint

Bulgaria: A 1.5 km Queue of Trucks has Formed at the Exit of “Kapitan Andreevo” Border Checkpoint EPA/BGNES

A 1.5 km queue of trucks has formed at the exit of “Kapitan Andreevoborder checkpoint, reported Traffic Police.

The traffic at the Bulgarian-Turkish border is intense.

At all the border checkpoints with Serbia, The Republic of Macedonia, Greece and Romania the traffic is regular.

