national Framework Agreement of the National Health Insurance Fund Comes into Effect Today

The national framework agreement of the National Health Insurance Fund is in effect as of today, reinstating the contract basis between the National Health Insurance Fund and the organisations in the sector, according to BNR.



The document envisages more flexible financing rules and scraps hospital ceilings. Funding for GPs is increased by 13 million Leva, for specialized outpatient care – by over 19 million Leva.

According to the fund’s deputy director Dimitar Petrov, the new contract puts a stop to the practice of administering hospital budgets. The so-called hospital budgets will no longer be distributed by the audit council nationally but by the regional funds locally on a quarterly basis.