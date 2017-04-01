National Framework Agreement of the National Health Insurance Fund Comes into Effect Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | April 1, 2017, Saturday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: National Framework Agreement of the National Health Insurance Fund Comes into Effect Today

The national framework agreement of the National Health Insurance Fund is in effect as of today, reinstating the contract basis between the National Health Insurance Fund and the organisations in the sector, according to BNR.

 The document envisages more flexible financing rules and scraps hospital ceilings. Funding for GPs is increased by 13 million Leva, for specialized outpatient care – by over 19 million Leva.

According to the fund’s deputy director Dimitar Petrov, the new contract puts a stop to the practice of administering hospital budgets. The so-called hospital budgets will no longer be distributed by the audit council nationally but by the regional funds locally on a quarterly basis.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Health Insurance Fund, hospital budgets
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria