Ministry of Tourism Supports the Retaining of Koprivhstitsa’s Status as an Architectural and Historical Reserve

Among the goals of the Bulgarian Minsitry of Tourism was holding a long-term policy for the sustainable development of tourism and the creation of a competitive tourism product with a recognisable national identity and preserved culture and nature. The National Strategy for Sustainable Development of Tourism in the Republic of Bulgaria outlines the importance of culture tourism as a strategic priority, which is among the biggest market segments in tourists’ choice of travel. This is stated in a position of the Ministry of Tourism regarding the retaining of the status of the city of Koprivshtitsa as an architectural and historical reserve, quoted by Focus News.



According to the ministry, the cultural and historical heritage was an incredibly important resource for the development of tourism, and an opportunity to diversify the tourist destination. It has always been considered an important part if Bulgaria’s national tourist product, as well as a significant factor for regional development.



Culture is increasingly becoming an effective instrument in the development of tourism products that form authenticity, distinctiveness, and uniqueness of a destination in the highly competitive tourism market, and a sustainable tourism plays an important role as an instrument for the promotion, preservation and protection of the authenticity of cultural heritage in an era of globalisation.



The Ministry of Tourism stood firmly in support of retaining the status of Koprivshtitsa as an architectural and historical reserve with a preserved authentic image, and called for the united efforts of all institutions and interested parties to a dialogue in the process of effective preservation of the cultural and historical heritage of Koprivshtitsa and the sustainable development of tourism, protecting Bulgaria’s heritage with increased responsibility, popularising joint values and working together.