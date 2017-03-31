First Tourists Arrive to Bulgaria Black Sea Coast
EPA/BGNES
The tourist season on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has opened with the arrival of the first 167 holidaymakers at Burgas Airport, according to BNR.
They are from Israel and will spend their vacation at Sunny Beach resort. This year Burgas Airport has introduced extra security measures. They are particularly tight for passengers coming from Israel. Except for gambling tourism Israeli nationals come to visit cultural and historical sites in the hinterland.
