Interior Ministry Deports More Foreign Nationals Than it Detains

767 illegally residing third-country nationals have been deported from Bulgaria in the period from the beginning of 2017 until the end of March, Interior Ministry data show, quoted by BNR.

Most of them have been returned to their country of origin under voluntary repatriation programmes.



Over the same period a little over 607 persons have been detained while trying to cross the border into or out of the country.



53 people have been handed over to other EU member countries following readmission procedures under the Dublin Regulation, statistics indicate.