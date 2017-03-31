Bulgarian Painter Iskren Iliev with Solo Exhibition 'Dust and Dreams'

On March, 30 the painter Iskren Iliev presented his solo exhibition Dust and Dreams among the archaeological remains of Sofia Roman amphitheatre ( Amphiteatrum Serdicense).



Lovers of art can see it from March 31 to April 30, 2017 in the gallery "Rimini" hotel "Arena di Serdica" street. Str."Budapest" 2.

The place  for this exhibition was deliberately chosen by the curator Velina Ileva – sandy shades that dominate in the work of Iskren Iliev, together with strong contemporary figurative compositions in his paintings, intriguing corresponded with the ruins of a bygone era.

The focus of the artist is always on the imperishable in the perishable, the current moment  as eternity, containing within itself yesterday, today and tomorrow, in the hope that  each of us is leaving a trace behind and at the same time knowing that we are just a grain sand in the eternity clock of timelessness. And that’s why we’re so valuable.

The artist Iskren Iliev - is one of the brightest young Bulgarian artists abroad. Since 1996, he is living and working as an independent artist in Vienna, Austria.

The famous young Bulgarian Painter holds a Master Degree of Arts from the University of Applied Arts - Vienna, Specialisation in Painting - in the Class of Prof. Hutter. He is interested in the human being, relationships, deep emotions and honesty. He works preferentially in series, using a mixed technique on canvas. 


His large-size pictures and etchings are always 'without title', because for him every picture is presenting a process which should not be limited with barriers and titles.


Each of the single viewer should be able to discover something else in his pictures; pictures as snapshots of life which simply do not tell a story but offer incentives for interpretation and connections.

The exhibition will continue until April 30, 2017 More information www.riminiart.gallery

