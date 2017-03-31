NSI: Production of Fuels, Natural Gas, and Electricity Decreases in January 2017

In January 2017 compared to December 2016, there was a decrease reported in the production of solid fuels – by 5.0% to 3,328 thousand T; of unleaded gasoline – by 8.3% to 165 thousand T; diesel fuel – by 6.9% to 256 thousand T; natural gas – by 20.0% to 12 million m3; electricity – by 10.8% to 4,056 GWh.

This was announced by the press centre of the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Production of propane-butane mixtures remained unchanged.

