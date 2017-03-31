ECB Unveils New €50 Banknote

The European Central Bank has announced that the new 50 euro banknotes, with the word “euro” written in Cyrillic script enter circulation on 4 April.



The European Central Bank (ECB) today unveiled the new €50 banknote, which will enter into circulation on 4 April 2017. The introduction of the new note marks the latest step in making euro banknotes even more secure. After the €5, €10 and €20, the €50 is the fourth denomination in the second series of euro banknotes, known as the Europa series.

“The introduction of the new €50 will make our currency even safer”, Yves Mersch, ECB Executive Board member, said.



The €50 is the most widely used euro banknote, accounting for 45% of all banknotes in circulation. There are more €50 banknotes in circulation than the €5, €10 and €20 together.



The new €50 banknote includes a portrait window – a new and innovative feature first used on the Europa series €20. When the banknote is held up to the light, a transparent window near the top of the hologram reveals a portrait of Europa, a figure from Greek mythology, which is visible on both sides of the note.



The same portrait also appears in the watermark. The front of the banknote features an “emerald number”, a shiny number that, when tilted, changes colour from emerald green to deep blue and displays an effect of the light that moves up and down. These security features make it easy to check the new €50 for authenticity, using the “feel, look and tilt” method.