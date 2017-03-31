GERB – United Patriots Мeeting Held in Sofia

Bulgaria: GERB – United Patriots Мeeting Held in Sofia photo : EPA/BGNES

GERB party, which won the early parliamentary elections in Bulgaria and the United Patriots coalition – National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria, VMRO and Ataka – held a meeting in Sofia, according to BNR.

After the meeting, VMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov commented that there are no negotiations on the formation of a new cabinet as yet and that such talks are yet to be held.

Ataka leader Volen Siderov on his part stated that “GERB is the first political force and it is their right to make proposals and discuss conditions.” To these laconic comments the two leaders added that the talks will continue next week. 

