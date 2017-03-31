Volya Party Ready to be Part of Cabinet
Veselin Mareshki, leader of Volya party stated in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio, that his party was ready to be part of the government, but only if it bears its share of responsibility, and not as a supporting power.
''Volya will be the only party from the centre-right segment of the political spectrum in the new parliament, and its votes, added to the votes of GERB, are exactly the same number as the votes of GERB, plus its coalition partner the Reformist Bloc in the previous National Assembly'', Mareshki said.
Boyko Borissov has to return from the European People’s Party forum in Malta before negotiations on the formation of a cabinet can begin.
Yesterday, GERB declared that at this stage, it was not a question of “negotiations”, only of “talks”. Before that the third political force, the United Patriots stated it favoured a grand coalition with GERB and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).
The United Patriots and Volya party are expected to demand ministerial ports in the formation of a coalition.
