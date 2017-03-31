Three Injured in Knife Attack by Pro-Turkish Government

A knife gang slashed several people outside the Turkish embassy in Brussels city centre, according to Daily Express.



The victims were injured in violent clashes which erupted between rival groups during voting in the Turkish constitutional referendum.

According to reports three Kurds were attacked by supporters of of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Unconfirmed reports said at least three people were injured, with one in a serious condition.

But police refused to be drawn on the number of casualties given the “sensitive” situation as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets following the stabbings.

Brussels police spokesman Ilse Van de keere said: ”We had to intervene because there were incidents, there were wounded and they were taken to be treated, and an investigation is under way.”



The referendum could bring the biggest change to the system of governance in the country's modern history.

The changes would replace Turkey’s parliamentary system with an executive presidency, a change Mr Erdogan says is needed to avoid the fragile coalition governments of the past and to give Turkey stability as it faces numerous security challenges.









