6th European Forum on Social Entrepreneurship Held in Plovdiv

The second-largest Bulgarian city of Plovdiv is hosting the 6th edition of the European Forum on Social Entrepreneurship, BNR said.



Over 100 social enterprises and cooperatives which support the employment of disabled people from 16 countries are participating.



President Rumen Radev said at the forum’s unveiling that the cause of the social economy attracts more and more supporters in Bulgaria and it proves that business can be socially profitable as well.



Labor Minister Galab Donev reported that some 500,000 people with disabilities work in over 2,000 cooperatives in Bulgaria, with constant growth marked in their production and services over the past years.