United Patriots, Volya To Insist on Own Ministers in Cabinet Negotiations

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 30, 2017, Thursday // 17:37| Views: | Comments: 0
GERB have not invited other formations for negotiations on the forming of a cabinet yet.

The coalition United Patriots and the party Volya of businessman Veselin Mareshki are already adamant that, if they are made an offer to support the new government, they will insist on having their own ministers.

While waiting for the invitation, Veselin Mareshki has a concrete proposal. In his opinion, the best option is a minority government – between GERB and Volya with the support of the patriots but without their ministers – like the previous mandate.

In response, Krasimir Karakachanov stated:

“Well, this is his right to an opinion. It is hardly Mr. Mareshki who will tell me what the mode of behaviour of the United Patriots will be, so I am taking this as information, so to speak.”

Regarding media speculations on the number of ministerial posts, Karakachanov was adamant that they will first discuss with GERB politics and the possibility of defending together certain concrete principles and, only after that, would posts be discussed.

“The idea of a grand coalition GERBBSPUnited Patriots is good but it is not possible at this stage,” said Karakachanov.

 

 

