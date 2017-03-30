Prosecutor's Office To Draft KTB Indictment By Summer Recess

The Prosecutor’s Office will try to prepare the indictment on the KTB affair by the beginning of the summer court recess.

Whether this will happen will depend on the behaviour of the persons indicted and the lawyers, stated the head of the Specialised Criminal Prosecutor’s Office and monitoring prosecutor on the case – Ivan Geshev.

The obstacles arise because of the large number of indicted persons – 18 and the 20 lawyers. And especially the status of banker Tsvetan Tsvetanov – “investigated in absentia”. Tsvetanov has several lawyers who refuse to be served the files on the case.

But the Prosecutor’s Office has a backup option – if the lawyers of the owner of the bankrupt KTB continue to slow down the trial, the Prosecutor’s Office will serve the files on the case via receiving persons in order for the legal procedure to be adhered to.

“We are trying to guarantee their rights because we feel depressed if we violate their rights and we insist that all their rights be respected.”

Regarding the two-year silence on the part of Serbian authorities on the request for Tsvetan Vasilev to be extradited to Bulgaria, Ivan Geshev admitted the unprecedented lack of any communication with the Serbian side:

“To me, this is the only case when you ask questions and the respective party deigns to respond in any way, be it even out of common courtesy. To me, this is strange, indicative, if you wish. ”