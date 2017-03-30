Kosovo Terrorists Planning Venice Attack Detained

Italian anti-terrorist services have broken up a terrorist cell in Venice, reported the Italian police.

Three people and an underage person have been detained. 12 addresses have been searched.

All suspects are Kosovo citizens with Italian residence permits.

“A jihadist terrorist cell has been discovered in the historical centre of Venice,” read the police statement on Twitter.

The operation against the terrorists took place on Thursday morning. Bomb-disposal units and police dogs took part in it.

