8 Cars Burn Down in Sofia on Wednesday Night

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 30, 2017, Thursday // 16:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 8 Cars Burn Down in Sofia on Wednesday Night BGNES

Eight cars burned down on Wednesday night in the Razsadnika and Krasna polyana neighbourhoods in Sofia.

The fire started from three cars which were set on fire intentionally. There are no reports of injured people.

The police are looking for the perpetrators.

