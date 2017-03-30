Huge Fire Bursts Out Near Main Road E-79
BGNES
A huge fire is spreading near the main road E-79 in the area of the village of Mursalevo, reported BGNES.
Vines and fruit trees are burning. The area consumed by the fire is very large – about a kilometre.
At present, firefighter units are trying to put down the fire which erupted from two places. The strong wind is hindering operations.
The fire has engulfed the area at the exit of Mursalevo in the direction of Dupnitsa.
