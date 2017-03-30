President Radev: I Expect Cabinet of National Purpose, Unity

Bulgaria: President Radev: I Expect Cabinet of National Purpose, Unity BGNES

Under no circumstances do I wish to pressure political parties because these will be some serious compromises. The most important thing is for them to not, under any circumstances, blow up the future, stated President Rumen Radev in Plovdiv when asked the question what he expects the next government to be.

According to Radev, the future government must work for national unity. He stressed that he does not wish to influence the negotiations among political forces for the forming of a coalition government.

“There is still time until the consultations. Let’s give the parties time to find the best solution for Bulgaria. We are going to face a lot of challenges indeed,” added the head of state.

When asked to comment on the demand of DOST’s leader Lutvi Mestan for annulment of the elections, the president stated that he expects Mestan’s claims to be addressed by Bulgarian institutions.

Radev praised highly the organisation of the snap parliamentary elections and stressed that they progressed normally. According to him, Bulgarians had the opportunity to express their will freely. A similar opinion was expressed by interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov.

