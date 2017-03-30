Bulgaria Not Among Leading Countries In Terms of Complaints Filed at ECHR

Bulgaria does not belong in the ranking of the leading countries in terms of both the number of filed complaints and the number of lost cases for violations of the European Convention on Human Rights and Basic Freedoms, announced the press centre of the Prosecutor’s Office, citing a report of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The reason for the press release is the great number of questions asked by the media.

According to the data, at the end of last year, the total number of pending complaints at the court against all countries was 79,750. Out of these, 723 are against Bulgaria, ranking the country 15th. Suits may be filed at the Strasbourg court against all member-states of the Council of Europe with which the court functions. There are 47 member-states.

The top places in the ranking with the highest number of filed complaints for 2016 are occupied by Ukraine (22.8%), Turkey (15.8%), Hungary (11.2%), Russia (9.8%), Romania (9.3%), Italy (7.8%).

According to the information presented in the report, there is slightly more than one complaint per 10,000 Bulgarians – 1.23. According to this indicator, Bulgaria ranks after Bosnia (2.7), Croatia (1.82), Estonia (1.57), Hungary (5.67), Macedonia (1.64), Romania (4.15), Serbia (1.89). Bulgaria has much better indicators compared to countries with a relatively similar population size like Serbia and Hungary

