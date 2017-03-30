Household Electricity Price to Rise by 1% from April 1

The household electricity price in Bulgaria will rise by nearly 1 per cent, effective April 1, 2017. The increase, varying by electricity distribution company, was discussed by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) meeting behind closed doors on Thursday, according to BNR.



For the customers of CEZ Bulgaria, the day rate will be 0.96% higher, or 0.17384 leva/kWh, and the night rate 0.99% higher, or 0.10021 leva/kWh.



Business customers will also pay a higher price for electricity, due to a nearly 3.5 % increase in the public obligation component, from 35.77 leva/MWh to 37.02 leva/MWh.



The extraordinary rise of electricity prices was necessitated by a 29% appreciation of natural gas as from April 1 which, in turn, affects the price of cogenerated electricity.



The EWRC will meet behind closed doors on March 31 to adopt a decision on an increase of the price of natural gas. Several days later, the regulatory commission will also consider the proposals for more expensive heat power.



EWRC Chairman Ivan Ivanov said that the hike of the natural gas price cannot be avoided and postponed until May, when Bulgaria should present a position on the changes in the contracts with Gazprom proposed by the European Commission.



Ivanov also said that water in Sofia will appreciate by 18% as from April 1.