Bulgaria's Culture Ministry Announces Stance on Koprivshtitsa Issue

The Ministry of Culture has announced its position on the Koprivshtitsa issue. The reason is the decision of the Municipal Council to abolish the status of the town as a protected architectural site.

“The ministry has stated that “any change or update of the status of an immovable cultural valuable may not be affected via a decision of the Municipal Council. A change may be affected after an evaluation of all bearers of cultural value and the general town environment. The procedure for the change of the status of a group of immovable cultural valuables of national significance, such as the town of Koprivshtitsa, may be launched after a reasoned request on behalf of the mayor of the municipality. The ministry has not received such a request.”

 

 

