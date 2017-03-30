Referendums To Become Compulsory If At Least 3,682,151 People Vote

Bulgarian authorities will have to take into account the decisions made in future national referendums if at least 3,682,151 people have taken part in these.

This is the number of people who voted in the snap parliamentary elections on March 26, announced the Central Election Commission on Thursday.

By law, at least as many people as the number of people who participated in the last parliamentary elections must vote in the referendum and at least half of them must have voted “yes” in order for the decision of the referendum to become compulsory.

Until now, the threshold was 3,500,585 votes – the same number of people who participated in the parliamentary elections in 2014. The number of required votes in referendums has increased by 181,566.

If less than 3,682,151 vote in a referendum, it is up to Parliament to decide whether to take into consideration their votes or not.

The new number will be valid until the elections for the 45th Parliament.

