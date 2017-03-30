21,950,000 cigarettes without excise revenue stamps found, impounded in International Police Operation which started back in 2015, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Thursday, according to BNR.

The operation cracked down on an international organized criminal group involved in contraband trade in tobacco.

The international investigation into illegal trade in cigarettes on the territory of entire Europe started in 2015. Intensive exchange of information took place between the competent services in Bulgaria, Spain and Britain.

A tank lorry with Bulgarian number plates and its Bulgarian driver were detained in Romania on March 2. A total of 3.2 million cigarettes without excise revenue stamps were found hidden in an expressly designed secret compartment of the lorry.

Another lorry was detained on June 23, 2016 where 5.1M cigarettes without excise revenue stamps. Eight persons were detained. Charges for participation in an organized criminal group involved in contraband of cigarettes were pressed against seven of the detainees.