Registered Crimes Go Down, Road Accidents Increase in Sofia in 2016

There has been a 10% decrease in registered crimes in 2016, compared to the previous year, announced the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, reported BGNES.

Last year, a total of 22,292 crimes were registered on the territory of Sofia, compared to 24,551 in 2015. Solved crimes in 2016 were 8,180.

Out of all registered crimes, there were mostly thefts – 13,346. Out of these, 4,364 were solved.

16 murders were registered in 2016 and 9 were solved.

There is a significant drop in thefts of vehicles – from 2,333 in 2015 to 1,737 in 2016. However, the rate of solving such type of crimes is still very low – a mere 50 stolen vehicles were found last year.

The situation in terms of safety of traffic in the capital is deteriorating, showed data of the Interior Ministry. The total number of registered traffic accidents was 46,818 in 2016 or 3,399 more than in 2015.

The number of road accident victims, however is decreasing. 41 people died in Sofia traffic accidents last year, compared to 63 in 2015.